British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,234,000 after buying an additional 1,722,591 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after buying an additional 427,677 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 874,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 746,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after purchasing an additional 120,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

