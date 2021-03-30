Brokerages Expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.15). Athenex reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATNX shares. Laidlaw cut their price target on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

In related news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATNX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,258. Athenex has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $380.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

