Brokerages Set GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) PT at $20.00

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPRK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 8,282.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 806,786 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 314,810 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $2,929,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in GeoPark by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in GeoPark by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPRK traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.37. 2,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,802. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that GeoPark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

