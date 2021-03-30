Brokerages Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Target Price at GBX 616.33

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 616.33 ($8.05).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of HWDN traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 731.80 ($9.56). The company had a trading volume of 443,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,740. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 722.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 671.27. The stock has a market cap of £4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 460.60 ($6.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 750.20 ($9.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

