Brokerages Set Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) PT at $99.88

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,359,000 after buying an additional 509,754 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,201,000 after buying an additional 334,956 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,624,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,855,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.71. 7,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -22.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

