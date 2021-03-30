Brokerages Set Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT at $14.12

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,123,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,631,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 266,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,881 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,402. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $18.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 430.77%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.