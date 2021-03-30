Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $967,000 Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,266,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SKT opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.16 and a beta of 2.10.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

