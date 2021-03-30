Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Oak Grove Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 4.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $14,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.50. 41,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,248. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,243.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.19.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

