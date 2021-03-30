BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for BRP in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

DOOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $85.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70. BRP has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $86.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 3.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.15%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.