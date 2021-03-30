BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOOO. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BRP from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.18.

DOOO stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $86.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

