BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on BRP from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.18.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $85.53 on Friday. BRP has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $86.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $40,156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after buying an additional 201,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

