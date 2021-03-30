BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to $131.00 at Desjardins

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from $107.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.18.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $85.53 on Monday. BRP has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $86.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1031 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in BRP by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in BRP by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BRP by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,092 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in BRP by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 169,009 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

