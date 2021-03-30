BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BT Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of BTGOF stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

