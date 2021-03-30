BTIG Research Increases BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Price Target to $87.00

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $47.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCAB. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

BCAB stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.79. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72). Sell-side analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,058,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,595,000.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

