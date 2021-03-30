Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Update

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,200 shares, a growth of 131.7% from the February 28th total of 403,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $1,848,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $4,620,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter worth $512,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 486,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,577,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

