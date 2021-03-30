Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market capitalization of $13,598.76 and $144.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00022140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00047334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,337% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.00639594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00027302 BTC.

About Business Credit Alliance Chain

Business Credit Alliance Chain is a token. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,574,437 tokens. The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org . Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

