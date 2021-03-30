C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Coverage Initiated at Vertical Research

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.78.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after purchasing an additional 53,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

