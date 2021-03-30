Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,719,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.