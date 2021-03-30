Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $346,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,355 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,484,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,679,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,074,000. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 561,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 462,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.