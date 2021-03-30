Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $743,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Deere & Company by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,039.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $367.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.76 and its 200 day moving average is $278.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

