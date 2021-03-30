Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $455,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75.

