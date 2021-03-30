Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,232 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS ICF opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.