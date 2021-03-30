Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,451 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.84.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

