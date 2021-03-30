Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

CALM stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

