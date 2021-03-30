Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CXB. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Calibre Mining to C$3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.13.

CXB stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 175,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,884. The stock has a market capitalization of C$505.15 million and a PE ratio of 8.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.02. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

