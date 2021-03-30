Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock.
ZEG opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.72) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Zegona Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The firm has a market cap of £287.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44.
Zegona Communications Company Profile
