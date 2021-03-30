Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

ZEG opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.72) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Zegona Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The firm has a market cap of £287.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44.

Zegona Communications Company Profile

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

