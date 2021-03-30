Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,414,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,976,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 2.15% of TIM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIMB. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,699,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,143,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,369,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,072,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter worth $5,864,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.01. Tim S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

