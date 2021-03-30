Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,945,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,928 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $133,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCOM. New Street Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

