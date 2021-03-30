Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,654,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,300,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.54% of Restaurant Brands International worth $101,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190,613 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,862,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,630,000 after acquiring an additional 246,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,792,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,216,000 after acquiring an additional 118,489 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,619 shares of company stock worth $28,077,055. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QSR opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $68.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Several analysts have commented on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

