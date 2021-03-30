Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.10.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $72.77 and a 12 month high of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after buying an additional 38,693 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.