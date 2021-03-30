Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$148.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$142.00 to C$148.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$147.80.

CNR opened at C$147.09 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$102.95 and a one year high of C$149.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.54 billion and a PE ratio of 29.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$141.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total value of C$647,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,020,572.01. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 195,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.20, for a total value of C$29,304,308.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,137,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,273,630,143.46. Insiders sold 1,022,857 shares of company stock worth $147,161,807 in the last three months.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

