Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.77

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.77 and traded as high as C$38.97. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$38.61, with a volume of 4,011,341 shares traded.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.20.

The company has a market cap of C$45.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.77.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.9900001 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Paul Martin Mendes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.06, for a total transaction of C$124,246.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.15, for a total transaction of C$1,012,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,921,487.75. Insiders have sold a total of 140,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,655 in the last three months.

About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

