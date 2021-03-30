Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $401.00 to $418.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 39,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 453,331 shares.The stock last traded at $360.55 and had previously closed at $358.22.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

