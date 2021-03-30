Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $401.00 to $418.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 39,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 453,331 shares.The stock last traded at $360.55 and had previously closed at $358.22.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit