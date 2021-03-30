Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €68.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been given a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COK. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €57.57 ($67.73).

Shares of ETR COK opened at €51.25 ($60.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.40. Cancom has a 1 year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1 year high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

