Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPCOM CO., LTD. plans, develops, manufactures, sells and distributes consumer video game. Its operating segment consists of Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments and Other Businesses segments. Digital Contents segment develops and sells household games and online games and contents for cell phones. Amusement Equipment segment develops, manufactures and sells game machine for store operators. Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes as well as hosts various events. Others segment involves the character-related license business and the real estate leasing business. CAPCOM CO., LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of CCOEY stock traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Capcom has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of -0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

