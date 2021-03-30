Capital One Financial Comments on Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,058,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,241,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,181,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

