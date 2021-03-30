Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $136.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Robust card business, online-banking operations and a solid liquidity position are likely to continue aiding profits. Addiitonally, as consumers gradually regain confidence in the economic recovery, there is likely to be a gradual rise in the demand for consumer loans, which might support non-interest income growth. Further, strategic inorganic expansion initiatives will keep supporting Capital One's profits. However, near-zero interest rates are likely to continue hurting margins and the top line to an extent in the near term. Deteriorating credit quality makes us apprehensive. Elevated expenses might hurt profitability.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $128.41. 53,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,974. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $97.67. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,081 shares of company stock worth $14,056,185 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 347,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,227 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 57,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

