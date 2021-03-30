Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Short Interest Down 33.5% in March

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 96,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 117,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,440. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,857,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

