Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Shares of CPST opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. Capstone Turbine has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Turbine news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.