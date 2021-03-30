Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,749 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sanofi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,498.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 161,326 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi stock opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.08 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

