Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.83.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

