Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 5,025.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,488 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,238,828.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,699,786 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

