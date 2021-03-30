Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 176 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $266.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $150.13 and a one year high of $274.54.

