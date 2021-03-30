Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 674 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 251,884 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 48.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period.

In other news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.99. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

