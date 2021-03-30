Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $1.15 Million Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.07% of SciPlay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in SciPlay by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter valued at $333,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 142.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 183,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SciPlay by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

SciPlay Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.