CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $12.76 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 636,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 190,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.63. 469,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,328,929. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 218.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $24.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 165.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

