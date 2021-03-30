CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $24.16 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 2.9% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $24,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of Corning by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Corning by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 108,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 78,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.20. 84,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,030,682. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 216.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

