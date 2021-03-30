CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $8.49 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Hershey by 10.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Hershey by 58.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,370,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $4,021,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $159.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,271. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.31 and a 200 day moving average of $148.25. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

