CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.94. The company had a trading volume of 253,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,569,938. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.94 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $382.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,623,645 shares of company stock valued at $497,121,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

