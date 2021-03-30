CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.94. The company had a trading volume of 253,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,569,938. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.94 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $382.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,623,645 shares of company stock valued at $497,121,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit