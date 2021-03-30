CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,463 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Citigroup by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.78. 673,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,927,008. The company has a market cap of $151.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $76.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

